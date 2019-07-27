Friday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|300
|300
|006—12
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000—
|2
|8
|1
Marquez, Oberg (8), Bettis (9) and Wolters; Castillo, Stephenson (6), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Marquez 10-5. L_Castillo 9-4. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (14), Murphy (11). Cincinnati, VanMeter (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|New York
|003
|012
|00x—6
|6
|2
Agrazal, Feliz (6), Kela (7), Stratton (8) and Diaz; Wheeler, Avilan (6), Gsellman (7), Wilson (8), Lugo (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 7-6. L_Agrazal 2-1. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Frazier (5). New York, Ramos (10), McNeil (10), Frazier (14), Alonso (34).