Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, views his putt on the seventh green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitation
Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, putts on the seventh green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday
Cameron Smith, of Australia, waits to tee off on the seventh hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Patrick Cantlay watches his drive on the seventh hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday, July
Gary Woodland watches his drive on the seventh hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday, July 2
Jon Rahm, of Spain, right,walks with his caddie on the ninth hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
Gary Woodland, hits to the seventh green during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday, July 26, 2019, in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.
The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.
Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.
