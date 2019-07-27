WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is prohibiting direct financial transactions with four companies owned by the Cuban military and imposing travel bans on an undetermined number of officials in charge of Cuba's overseas medical missions.

The Department of State says the medical missions engage in exploitative and coercive labor, including long hours and housing in unsafe areas while forcing medical professionals to advance the Cuban government's political agenda.

The Friday announcement comes after a series of Trump administration measures designed to cut off funding to the island's communist government.

The United States has kept a commercial embargo on Cuba since 1962.