BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2445
|Down
|43
|Sep
|2443
|2452
|2387
|2389
|Down
|45
|Oct
|2445
|Down
|43
|Dec
|2501
|2502
|2443
|2445
|Down
|43
|Mar
|2501
|2509
|2454
|2456
|Down
|39
|May
|2499
|2503
|2454
|2455
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2487
|2488
|2450
|2451
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2492
|2492
|2447
|2447
|Down
|36
|Dec
|2473
|2473
|2430
|2430
|Down
|36
|Mar
|2418
|2418
|2413
|2414
|Down
|35
|May
|2440
|2440
|2398
|2398
|Down
|37