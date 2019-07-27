BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2445 Down 43 Sep 2443 2452 2387 2389 Down 45 Oct 2445 Down 43 Dec 2501 2502 2443 2445 Down 43 Mar 2501 2509 2454 2456 Down 39 May 2499 2503 2454 2455 Down 38 Jul 2487 2488 2450 2451 Down 37 Sep 2492 2492 2447 2447 Down 36 Dec 2473 2473 2430 2430 Down 36 Mar 2418 2418 2413 2414 Down 35 May 2440 2440 2398 2398 Down 37