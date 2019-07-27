New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|268.45
|268.75
|267.65
|267.65 Down 1.90
|Aug
|269.55
|269.55
|267.70
|267.85 Down 1.90
|Sep
|270.65
|271.20
|268.40
|268.50 Down 1.85
|Oct
|270.95
|270.95
|268.95
|269.00 Down 1.85
|Nov
|270.15
|270.55
|269.35
|269.35 Down 1.95
|Dec
|271.90
|272.25
|269.50
|269.55 Down 1.90
|Jan
|270.20
|270.25
|270.20
|270.20 Down 1.90
|Feb
|270.60 Down 1.80
|Mar
|272.65
|272.65
|270.45
|270.50 Down 1.80
|Apr
|271.05 Down 1.80
|May
|272.00
|272.00
|271.30
|271.35 Down 1.70
|Jun
|271.95 Down 1.60
|Jul
|274.35
|274.35
|272.20
|272.20 Down 1.65
|Aug
|272.75 Down 1.65
|Sep
|273.10 Down 1.65
|Oct
|273.60 Down 1.75
|Nov
|274.00 Down 1.75
|Dec
|274.20
|274.20
|273.95
|273.95 Down 1.85
|Jan
|274.30 Down 1.90
|Feb
|274.75 Down 1.90
|Mar
|274.75 Down 1.90
|Apr
|274.80 Down 1.90
|May
|275.15 Down 1.90
|Jun
|275.40 Down 1.90
|Jul
|275.55 Down 1.90
|Sep
|275.85 Down 1.90
|Dec
|276.25 Down 1.90
|Mar
|276.55 Down 1.90
|May
|276.60 Down 1.90
|Jul
|276.75 Down 1.90
|Sep
|276.80 Down 1.90
|Dec
|276.85 Down 1.90
|Mar
|276.90 Down 1.90
|May
|276.95 Down 1.90
|Jul
|277.00 Down 1.90
|Sep
|277.05 Down 1.90
|Dec
|277.10 Down 1.90
|Mar
|277.15 Down 1.90
|May
|277.20 Down 1.90