  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/27 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 268.45 268.75 267.65 267.65 Down 1.90
Aug 269.55 269.55 267.70 267.85 Down 1.90
Sep 270.65 271.20 268.40 268.50 Down 1.85
Oct 270.95 270.95 268.95 269.00 Down 1.85
Nov 270.15 270.55 269.35 269.35 Down 1.95
Dec 271.90 272.25 269.50 269.55 Down 1.90
Jan 270.20 270.25 270.20 270.20 Down 1.90
Feb 270.60 Down 1.80
Mar 272.65 272.65 270.45 270.50 Down 1.80
Apr 271.05 Down 1.80
May 272.00 272.00 271.30 271.35 Down 1.70
Jun 271.95 Down 1.60
Jul 274.35 274.35 272.20 272.20 Down 1.65
Aug 272.75 Down 1.65
Sep 273.10 Down 1.65
Oct 273.60 Down 1.75
Nov 274.00 Down 1.75
Dec 274.20 274.20 273.95 273.95 Down 1.85
Jan 274.30 Down 1.90
Feb 274.75 Down 1.90
Mar 274.75 Down 1.90
Apr 274.80 Down 1.90
May 275.15 Down 1.90
Jun 275.40 Down 1.90
Jul 275.55 Down 1.90
Sep 275.85 Down 1.90
Dec 276.25 Down 1.90
Mar 276.55 Down 1.90
May 276.60 Down 1.90
Jul 276.75 Down 1.90
Sep 276.80 Down 1.90
Dec 276.85 Down 1.90
Mar 276.90 Down 1.90
May 276.95 Down 1.90
Jul 277.00 Down 1.90
Sep 277.05 Down 1.90
Dec 277.10 Down 1.90
Mar 277.15 Down 1.90
May 277.20 Down 1.90