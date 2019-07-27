UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An Afghan women's rights activist is urging the international community to ensure that the rights of women are not compromised for a political deal with the Taliban, who severely repressed women and banned girls' education during their years in power.

Jamila Afghani is leader of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom in Afghanistan and she told the Security Council Friday that the world must make certain that women are part of any peace negotiations with the Taliban on the future of the country.

The United States has called for accelerated efforts to reach a peace agreement between Afghans and the Taliban before Sept. 1.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet told the council the U.S. wants all Afghans — including women — to negotiate the country's future.