MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say the shooting death of two Israelis at an upscale shopping mall in Mexico City is likely linked to drug cartels and money laundering.

Mexico's top police official won't say which cartel may have been involved in the brazen assault, which included a diversionary attack with an assault rifle against police outside the mall.

Local media reported the gunmen may have worked for the notorious Jalisco cartel, but officials refused to confirm that.

Public Safety Secretary Alfonso Durazo said Friday, "There are links to Mexican criminal organizations, mainly (for) money laundering."

A woman wearing a blond wig disguise shot the two Israelis men at a restaurant inside the mall.

Though the woman initially claimed the killings were a crime of passion, prosecutors say she later changed her story.