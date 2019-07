COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scores Friday in the opener of the one-day international series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:

Sri Lanka 314-8 in 50 overs (Kusal Perera 111, Angelo Mathews 48, Kusal Mendis 43; Shafiul Islam 3-62) def. Bangladesh 223 all out in 41.4 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 67, Sabbir Rahman 60; Lasith Malinga 3-38, Nuwan Pradeep 3-51, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-49 ) by 91 runs.