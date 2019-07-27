CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) — The American Indian tribe at the center of tumultuous protests against the Dakota Access pipeline is showing off its solar farm that came about partly due to the tribe's fierce opposition to the oil pipeline's environmental impact.

Located just 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the pipeline, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe's solar project is meant as a first step toward clean energy independence and a way to power all 12 of the reservation communities in North Dakota and South Dakota. The grand opening is planned for Friday night.

Standing Rock project leader Cody Two Bears says the farm pays tribute to those who have come to the reservation and "shown tireless dedication toward protecting our people and land."

The Dakota Access pipeline began carrying oil more than two years ago.