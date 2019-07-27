Record-breaking heat wave lingers in Europe

A heat wave across Europe retreated slightly on Friday after a day of record-breaking temperatures in Germany, France and Belgium. But temperatures were still above the norm, prompting humans and animals to seek shade.

In the Bavarian town of Rommelsried, a herd of sheep broke through electrical fencing to cross the road and find shade beneath trees. There was only enough shade within the fenced-in area for a quarter of the 40 sheep. Police launched an investigation due to possible violations of animal welfare rules.

In sports, Formula 1 racers prepared for track temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit). "We're hearing rumours of 60C tracks temps this afternoon," said the Renault F1 Team in a tweet. Some racers even hoped for air-conditioning in the vehicles ahead of the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring.

Read more: How is the heat wave in Europe affecting travel?

Danger on the horizon

But as the heat subsides in continental Europe, the UN has warned that the warm front headed to Greenland could cause environmental damage. The UN is worried that the heat wave could cause record melting of the world's second-largest ice sheet.

"According to forecasts, and this is of concern, the atmospheric flow is now going to transport that towards Greenland," said UN World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis. "This is will result in high temperatures and consequently enhanced melting of the Greenland ice sheet."

Scientists have pointed to abnormal temperature increases as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system. Activists across Europe have called for bold measures to curb emissions and combat climate change.

Read more: German unions want 'siesta' break during heat waves

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/jm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)