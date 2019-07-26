LONDON (AP) — Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad took all 10 wickets to give England a 143-run victory over Ireland at Lord's on Friday in the first test match between the teams.

Ireland, chasing 182 to complete a massive upset at the home of cricket in only its third test match, was out for 38 in the final innings.

Woakes finished with a career-best six wickets for 17 runs and Broad had four wickets for 19 runs. England needed only 94 balls in the innings to finish the match, the second fewest in test history.

The England victory came after Ireland began the game by dismissing the host team for 85 in the first session of the match.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports