TIGNES, France (AP) — Tour de France organizers stopped Stage 19 of the race on Friday because of a hail storm as Julien Alaphilippe lost his yellow jersey to Egan Bernal.

ASO made the decision after the storm made the road too dangerous and announced that times will be taken at the top of the Col d'Iseran, where Bernal came first about two minutes ahead of Alaphilippe.

The Colombian climber from Ineos was 1:30 behind the Frenchman at the start of the Alpine stage.

___

More Tour de France: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports