BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/26 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 13 6 .684
Washington 12 6 .667 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579 2
New York 8 11 .421 5
Indiana 6 15 .286 8
Atlanta 5 15 .250
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 6 .684
Los Angeles 11 8 .579 2
Seattle 12 9 .571 2
Phoenix 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 10 .500
Dallas 5 14 .263 8

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Team Delle Donne at Team Wilson, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled