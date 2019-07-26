TIGNES, France (AP) — French rider Thibaut Pinot has withdrawn from the Tour de France with an apparent left leg injury.

Two days before the race finishes in Paris, Pinot was 1 minute, 50 seconds behind leader Julian Alaphilippe heading into Saturday's Alpine stage to Tignes and was among the overall contenders still fighting for the title.

Pinot called for medical assistance in the small Montee d'Aussois climb, about 93 kilometers from the finish. The FDJ-Groupama leader had his thigh bandaged by the race doctor but his pedaling did not improve as he struggled at the back of the pack, with tears running down his face.

Pinot then stopped on the side of the road and had the bandage removed by a team assistant and rode for a few extra kilometers before calling it quits.

