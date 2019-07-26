HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in the first practice for the German Grand Prix on Friday.

The four-time Formula One champion led a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished .255 seconds behind.

In sweltering heat, with track temperatures reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), championship leader Lewis Hamilton was third fastest for Mercedes. The five-time F1 champion was .302 behind Vettel.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth ahead of Valtteri Bottas, who misjudged a late turn and swerved into gravel. He managed to retain enough control of his Mercedes to avoid the barriers.

Daniel Ricciardo also had a scare at the Hockenheimring circuit when his Renault spun around.

There is a second practice later Friday.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports