Mohammad Amir retires from test cricket

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has retired from test cricket, saying he wants to focus on white-ball cricket.

"It has been an honor to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game," the 27-year-old Amir said in a statement on Friday. "I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket."

Amir said he wanted to focus on ODIs and Twenty20s and keep up his fitness to perform in shorter formats.

"Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team's upcoming challenges, including next year's ICC T20 World Cup," Amir said.

Pakistan has young fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi with the medium pace of Mohammad Abbas also proving effective in the five-day format.

Amir took 119 wickets in 36 test matches at an average of 30.47. He made his test debut in 2009 before he was banned for five years in 2010 following his role in spot-fixing scandal during a test match at Lord's.

Amir took 51 wickets in his first 14 tests before being banned. But since he returned to test cricket in 2016 he struggled with his swing and only managed a further 68 wickets 22 test matches.

Amir said he had been thinking about quitting test cricket for some time and it was not an easy decision for him.

"But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly," he said.

Amir thanked his teammates and opponents in red ball cricket, saying it was a "privilege to play against them."

"I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigor and determination," he said. "I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career."

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports