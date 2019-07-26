MOSCOW (AP) — Full results from Ukraine's parliamentary election show the party of the country's president securing a sizable majority.

The Central Elections Commission said Friday that the Servant of the People party will get 254 of the 424 seats in the Verkhovna Rada.

The party takes its name from the television sitcom that propelled its star Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the presidency. When Zelenskiy took office in May, the Rada was dominated by his opponents and he called early elections in hope of getting a majority.

A Russia-friendly party led by a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin placed a distant second in the election. Three other parties tallied enough votes to obtain parliament seats.