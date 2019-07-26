In this Thursday, July 25, 2019 photo, a view of Kalfat, a village in the Cankiri province, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the Turkish capital Ank
KALFAT, Turkey (AP) — A village in central Turkey where Boris Johnson can trace his Turkish ancestry to is abuzz with excitement and pride over the news that a man they see as one of their own has become Britain's new prime minister.
Residents of the mainly farming village of Kalfat, in Cankiri province, 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of the Turkish capital Ankara, gathered at its main assembly place Tuesday to celebrate after Johnson won a Conservative Party leadership contest triggered by the resignation of Theresa May, according to town administrator, Bayram Tavukcu. Johnson took office as British prime minister on Wednesday.
Residents here dismiss as "political rhetoric" past comments by Johnson that were sometimes deemed to be anti-Muslim or anti-Turkish and said they hope that he will visit Kalfat while in office.