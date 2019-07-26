TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Friday (July 26) that first local case of Chikungunya Fever in Taiwan’s history was discovered in New Taipei City.

The patient is a 20 year old girl residing in New Taipei’s Tucheng District who has not traveled abroad recently, suggesting that Aedes mosquitos carrying the virus have migrated to Taiwan. Because of the high population of migrant workers nearby, the CDC is concerned other cases in the area may go undiagnosed.

The patient has been isolated in her home to prevent any potential further spread of the infection, as the transmission mechanism for Chikungunya is not entirely understood, and it may be possible to spread the disease via blood or other bodily fluids. The CDC has been enacting preventative measures around the patient’s neighborhood since July 23.

The Chikungunya fever, in the same group as Dengue and Zika, is generally transmitted by mosquito bites, with an average incubation period of three to seven days. People that contract the virus will typically develop high fever, joint pain and fatigue during that time, often with a visible skin rash as well.

Although most symptoms dissipate within a week, some people may suffer prolonged joint pain. People who are infected once typically become immune from further infections.

This is the first ever case of Chikungunya fever originating in Taiwan, and the 17th case reported in Taiwan this year, with the other 16 entering the country from abroad, reports CNA. The CDC asks that anyone with symptoms report them immediately to a medical professional.