  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan reports 1st ever local case of Chikungunya virus

Disease transmitted by mosquitos, patient in New Taipei's Tucheng District has not traveled abroad recently

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/26 17:32
CDC workers spraying chemicals in areas patient was possibly bitten, Tucheng, New Taipei

CDC workers spraying chemicals in areas patient was possibly bitten, Tucheng, New Taipei (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Friday (July 26) that first local case of Chikungunya Fever in Taiwan’s history was discovered in New Taipei City.

The patient is a 20 year old girl residing in New Taipei’s Tucheng District who has not traveled abroad recently, suggesting that Aedes mosquitos carrying the virus have migrated to Taiwan. Because of the high population of migrant workers nearby, the CDC is concerned other cases in the area may go undiagnosed.

The patient has been isolated in her home to prevent any potential further spread of the infection, as the transmission mechanism for Chikungunya is not entirely understood, and it may be possible to spread the disease via blood or other bodily fluids. The CDC has been enacting preventative measures around the patient’s neighborhood since July 23.

The Chikungunya fever, in the same group as Dengue and Zika, is generally transmitted by mosquito bites, with an average incubation period of three to seven days. People that contract the virus will typically develop high fever, joint pain and fatigue during that time, often with a visible skin rash as well.

Although most symptoms dissipate within a week, some people may suffer prolonged joint pain. People who are infected once typically become immune from further infections.

This is the first ever case of Chikungunya fever originating in Taiwan, and the 17th case reported in Taiwan this year, with the other 16 entering the country from abroad, reports CNA. The CDC asks that anyone with symptoms report them immediately to a medical professional.
chikungunya fever
Tucheng
Centers for Disease Control
Dengue Fever
Zika

RELATED ARTICLES

Han tackles Kaohsiung's dengue outbreak by climbing tree
Han tackles Kaohsiung's dengue outbreak by climbing tree
2019/07/24 17:32
Philippines issues national alert against dengue threat
Philippines issues national alert against dengue threat
2019/07/16 17:54
'Bug' sends dengue fever epidemic alert across Taiwan by mistake
'Bug' sends dengue fever epidemic alert across Taiwan by mistake
2019/07/09 14:56
Taiwan concerned about expansion of Japanese encephalitis
Taiwan concerned about expansion of Japanese encephalitis
2019/06/25 20:33
Han 'can't even deal with one mosquito, much less Taiwan': Premier Su
Han 'can't even deal with one mosquito, much less Taiwan': Premier Su
2019/06/18 15:34