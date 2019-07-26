|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|94
|387
|74
|129
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|97
|380
|57
|124
|.326
|Devers Bos
|101
|406
|82
|131
|.323
|Bogaerts Bos
|100
|391
|82
|123
|.315
|Alberto Bal
|85
|315
|27
|98
|.311
|Polanco Min
|97
|407
|63
|125
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|104
|437
|73
|133
|.304
|Moncada ChW
|93
|361
|56
|108
|.299
|Trout LAA
|97
|341
|81
|102
|.299
|Springer Hou
|71
|281
|58
|83
|.295
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 4 tied at 23.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Kepler, Minnesota, 67; 2 tied at 65.
|Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.