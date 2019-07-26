  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/26 16:43
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 94 387 74 129 .333
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 101 406 82 131 .323
Bogaerts Bos 100 391 82 123 .315
Alberto Bal 85 315 27 98 .311
Polanco Min 97 407 63 125 .307
Merrifield KC 104 437 73 133 .304
Moncada ChW 93 361 56 108 .299
Trout LAA 97 341 81 102 .299
Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 4 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 83; Devers, Boston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Kepler, Minnesota, 67; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.