Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/26 16:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 020 010 000— 3 7 0
Boston 700 531 03x—19 23 0

Tanaka, Tarpley (4), Cessa (6), Romine (8) and Higashioka; Porcello, Hernandez (7), Brewer (8), Eovaldi (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon. W_Porcello 9-7. L_Tanaka 7-6. HRs_New York, Higashioka (1). Boston, Leon (4), Bogaerts 2 (23), Devers (21).

___

Minnesota 102 043 000—10 12 4
Chicago 010 011 000— 3 7 0

Berrios, Poppen (8) and Garver; Giolito, Cordero (6), Ruiz (8), Osich (9) and McCann, Castillo. W_Berrios 9-5. L_Giolito 11-5. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 3 (25), Kepler (26), Sano (17). Chicago, Moncada (19).

___

Texas 000 055 100—11 13 1
Oakland 300 000 000— 3 3 0

Jurado, Guerrieri (8) and Federowicz; B.Anderson, Petit (5), Trivino (6), Wang (6), Schlitter (8) and Phegley. W_Jurado 6-6. L_B.Anderson 9-6. HRs_Texas, Santana (14).

___

Detroit 001 010 000— 2 5 1
Seattle 005 210 02x—10 9 2

VerHagen, Hardy (5), Farmer (7), Rosenthal (8) and J.Hicks; Swanson, LeBlanc (3), Tuivailala (9) and Narvaez. W_LeBlanc 6-3. L_VerHagen 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Hicks (6). Seattle, Seager (8), Beckham (15).

___

Cleveland 100 002 000 000 02—5 14 0
Kansas City 200 001 000 000 01—4 11 2
(14 innings)

Plutko, O.Perez (6), Cimber (6), Clippard (8), Wittgren (9), Hand (10), Goody (12), A.Cole (14) and R.Perez; Montgomery, Lopez (6), McCarthy (6), Newberry (8), Hill (8), Barlow (9), Staumont (11), Flynn (13) and Viloria. W_Goody 2-0. L_Flynn 2-2. Sv_A.Cole (1). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Lindor (17). Kansas City, Dozier (16).

___

Baltimore 000 110 021 000 003 2—10 18 0
Los Angeles 100 000 301 000 003 0— 8 11 3
(16 innings)

Yacabonis, Eshelman (3), Armstrong (7), Fry (7), Givens (8), Castro (10), Bleier (11), Ynoa (12), Scott (15), Wilkerson (16) and Severino; Suarez, L.Garcia (5), J.Anderson (6), Cahill (7), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9), Bedrosian (10), T.Cole (11), A.Mejia (12), Canning (15) and K.Smith. W_Scott 1-0. L_Canning 3-6. Sv_Wilkerson (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (12), Mancini (23). Los Angeles, Goodwin (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000—0 6 1
New York 400 000 00x—4 11 0

Lauer, Perdomo (3), Morejon (5), L.Allen (6), Baez (8) and F.Mejia; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Lauer 5-8.

___

St. Louis 200 220 000—6 8 0
Pittsburgh 001 002 000—3 7 1

Mikolas, Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Musgrove, McRae (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Mikolas 7-10. L_Musgrove 7-9. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (8), Goldschmidt (22), Fowler (11).

___

Colorado 000 302 012—8 11 0
Washington 000 033 100—7 7 0

Hoffman, Shaw (6), Estevez (6), Howard (7), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Scherzer, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 3-2. L_Rodney 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Murphy (10), Desmond (13). Washington, Adams (16), Rendon (22).