Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|020
|010
|000—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|700
|531
|03x—19
|23
|0
Tanaka, Tarpley (4), Cessa (6), Romine (8) and Higashioka; Porcello, Hernandez (7), Brewer (8), Eovaldi (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon. W_Porcello 9-7. L_Tanaka 7-6. HRs_New York, Higashioka (1). Boston, Leon (4), Bogaerts 2 (23), Devers (21).
___
|Minnesota
|102
|043
|000—10
|12
|4
|Chicago
|010
|011
|000—
|3
|7
|0
Berrios, Poppen (8) and Garver; Giolito, Cordero (6), Ruiz (8), Osich (9) and McCann, Castillo. W_Berrios 9-5. L_Giolito 11-5. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 3 (25), Kepler (26), Sano (17). Chicago, Moncada (19).
___
|Texas
|000
|055
|100—11
|13
|1
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000—
|3
|3
|0
Jurado, Guerrieri (8) and Federowicz; B.Anderson, Petit (5), Trivino (6), Wang (6), Schlitter (8) and Phegley. W_Jurado 6-6. L_B.Anderson 9-6. HRs_Texas, Santana (14).
___
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000—
|2
|5
|1
|Seattle
|005
|210
|02x—10
|9
|2
VerHagen, Hardy (5), Farmer (7), Rosenthal (8) and J.Hicks; Swanson, LeBlanc (3), Tuivailala (9) and Narvaez. W_LeBlanc 6-3. L_VerHagen 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Hicks (6). Seattle, Seager (8), Beckham (15).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|002
|000
|000
|02—5
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|001
|000
|000
|01—4
|11
|2
Plutko, O.Perez (6), Cimber (6), Clippard (8), Wittgren (9), Hand (10), Goody (12), A.Cole (14) and R.Perez; Montgomery, Lopez (6), McCarthy (6), Newberry (8), Hill (8), Barlow (9), Staumont (11), Flynn (13) and Viloria. W_Goody 2-0. L_Flynn 2-2. Sv_A.Cole (1). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (11), Lindor (17). Kansas City, Dozier (16).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|021
|000
|003
|2—10
|18
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|301
|000
|003
|0—
|8
|11
|3
Yacabonis, Eshelman (3), Armstrong (7), Fry (7), Givens (8), Castro (10), Bleier (11), Ynoa (12), Scott (15), Wilkerson (16) and Severino; Suarez, L.Garcia (5), J.Anderson (6), Cahill (7), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9), Bedrosian (10), T.Cole (11), A.Mejia (12), Canning (15) and K.Smith. W_Scott 1-0. L_Canning 3-6. Sv_Wilkerson (1). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (12), Mancini (23). Los Angeles, Goodwin (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|New York
|400
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Morejon (5), L.Allen (6), Baez (8) and F.Mejia; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Lauer 5-8.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|220
|000—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|002
|000—3
|7
|1
Mikolas, Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Musgrove, McRae (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Mikolas 7-10. L_Musgrove 7-9. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (8), Goldschmidt (22), Fowler (11).
___
|Colorado
|000
|302
|012—8
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|033
|100—7
|7
|0
Hoffman, Shaw (6), Estevez (6), Howard (7), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Scherzer, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 3-2. L_Rodney 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Murphy (10), Desmond (13). Washington, Adams (16), Rendon (22).