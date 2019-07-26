TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) has launched the production “Soliloquy on Soul Mountain,” which was inspired by works of Nobel prize-winner Gao Xingjian.

NTNU's graduate institute of performing arts is putting on theatrical performances of two productions, Soul Mountain (靈山) and Soliloquy (獨白), based on the novels of award-winning author Gao Xingjian. They have combined these two shows in a rotating repertory.

Jerry Hsia, the director of the graduate institute of performing arts at the university, stated that the plays were performed eight times since their debut last on June 27. Subsequent performances have consistently sold out.

Hsia pointed out that the repertory theater would add more performances in October. People who buy two tickets before July 27 will get an additional one free, while before Aug. 13, those buying three will get one free.

Additionally, NTNU students and faculty will enjoy a 10 percent discount. For more information, please visit the website and Facebook page.