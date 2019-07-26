TSMC to recruit 3,000 employees in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the largest contract chipmaker in the world, is looking for 3,000 new employees for three locations in Taiwan, reports said Friday (July 26).

Its growing business and technological developments would lead to the recruitment by the end of the year for plants in Hsinchu, Taichung and Tainan, the Central News Agency reported.

Following the successful development of 7 nanometer technology, the company said it would speed up the race toward the even more advanced 5 and 3 nm technology. Recent rumors have suggested that TSMC might use the 5-nm process to manufacture chips for the 2020 Apple iPhone.

Most of the new staff would be freshly graduated engineers to be distributed over the company’s various departments, including manufacturing equipment, process and R&D, though staff for the production lines would also be needed, according to CNA.

The average annual wage at TSMC on a global scale last year amounted to NT$1.58 million (US$50,800), not including benefits, the report said.

