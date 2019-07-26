TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2019 Comic Exhibition will take place at Taipei World Trade Center's Exhibition Hall 1 between Aug. 1 and 5.

Now in its 20th year, the showcase will feature 1,200 booths and 130 companies, offering a wide array of merchandise spanning online games, toys, models, action figures, and more. It is expected to draw more than 560,000 visitors and rake in NT$200 million in sales, reported the Central News Agency.

This year, the event will adhere to its tenet of promoting innovation, diversity, fun, and the spirit of sharing, said Huang Yung-hsueh (黃詠雪) president of the Chinese Animation and Comic Publishers Association (CACPA).

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the participation of Netflix, a leading over-the-top (OTT) media services provider. Netflix will bring to the show original animation productions in a variety of genres.

The annual comic exhibition seeks to transform into the largest of its kind in Asia, one that will boast the most diverse collection of merchandise encompassing anime, comics, and games, Huang reckoned. The event's organizers are also working to involve industry players in the gaming, toy making, and OTT spheres in an attempt to foster business networking.

Additionally, in one of the most hotly-anticipated elements of the expo, more than 30 comic artists from Taiwan and abroad will grace the showcase, allowing anime and comic buffs to get closer with their idols, according to the organizers.