TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday (July 26), the Kinmen Country government celebrated the county’s installation of the first solar-powered smart bus stop notification screen, the first such system to be installed on one of Taiwan outlying islands and the fourth city in the country. The 33 cm screen is located outside the Southwest Men Li Office (西南門里) in Jincheng Township (金城鎮).

It is powered by solar reactive panels, and has a wireless connection, allowing visitors and residents to keep track of buses ahead of their arrival. The report indicates that even during long periods of rain and cloudy skies, the fully-powered solar-electric device can operate effectively for almost two weeks.

Chen Chao-chin (陳朝金), the Kinmen County Secretary General, said that he hopes the new solar-powered screens will help promote more tourism in Kinmen. Someday he would like to see more screens installed throughout the county, especially outside Kinmen Shangyi Airport (尚義機場), reports CNA.

Kinmen County official said the new screens are a major step forward towards the goal of becoming a low-carbon, smart municipality. Other locations in Taiwan that have also implemented the solar-powered bus stop screens are Taipei, Tainan, and Taoyuan.



Kinmen County officials celebrating installation of smart bus-stop (CNA photo)