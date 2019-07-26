TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- French inventor Franky Zapata failed to make it across the English Channel on his own invention, the Flyboard, but plans to try again in the near future.

Franky Zapata, former jet-ski champion and inventor of the Flyboard, has failed in his attempt to ride his jet-powered creation across the English Channel. Zapata took off from Calais, France, on Thursday morning (July 25), planning to arrive at Dover's Margaret's Bay on the English side of the channel in just 20 minutes.

He never made it across, however, as an attempt to refuel on a boat halfway through his trip went awry, with Zapata falling into the ocean. Nevertheless, the inventor believes he can still make a successful go of it.

Zapata did not sustain any injuries from his fall and is planning to attempt the voyage again next week, reports the BBC. "It is a huge disappointment," a member of Zapata’s team said soon after the failed attempt, adding, "He must have missed the platform by just a few centimeters."

Before the attempted crossing, Zapata told reporters “We created a new way of flying. We don't use wings. You are like a bird, it is your body that is flying. It is a boyhood dream.”

Zapata had planned to travel at an average speed of 140 kph at between 15 and 20 meters above the water. He believes the key to making it across in his next attempt is to find a “really big boat” on which to land his craft and refuel midway through the channel.