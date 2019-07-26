  1. Home
China makes overture at future cooperation with India in space expolration

China praised India's successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/26 15:28
India's (GSLV) MkIII-M1 rocket (Indian Space Research Organization via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday (July 22) successfully launched the Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe. In response they were praised by Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, which even made an overture at future cooperation in space exploration.

Following the launch, Hua Chunying (華春瑩), spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, praised India’s accomplishment and said that China would be interested to work with India to “deliver more benefits to mankind.” Pro-China media outlets have suggested that cooperation in the space industry between India and China may be a means to combat U.S. dominance in the future.

Both India and China have rapidly expanding space programs, with China’s Chang'e lunar exploration project having successfully landed on the moon in January. India meanwhile is preparing to establish its own national space station by the end of the 2020s reports Times Now News.

The recently launched Chandrayaan 2 lunar probe , was launched using India’s powerful GSLV-MkIII-M1 rocket. Its mission is to land a rover near the south pole of the moon, reports Financial Express.
India-China relations
Chandrayaan-2
Chang'e 4
space exploration

