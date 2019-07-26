4.6 magnitude earthquake jars NE. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan at 2:39 p.m. this afternoon (July 26), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 8.3 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 63.1 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 2 in New Taipei City and Yilan County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in Taipei City, Keelung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hualien County, Taichung City, and Nantou County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.



CWB map of today's earthquake.