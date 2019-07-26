Taiwan develops heat-resistant green onions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new green onion variety with heat-resistant properties has been developed in Taiwan, allowing farmers to continue producing them even in the hot summer months.

Green onion crops are sensitive to temperature changes and suffer at the hands of typhoons, leading to drastic price fluctuations. A more durable crop may be able to stabilize prices and give farmers a more consistent income.

The new green onion was developed by the Taiwan Agricultural Research Institute’s (TARI, 農委會) Fengshan Tropical Horticultural Experiment Branch (鳳山熱帶園藝試驗分所) and will be available for cultivation free of charge. Unofficially called “Fengshan Branch Su12” (鳳試Su12), the onion can be grown in summer and is said to have a pleasant texture and strong taste, according to the Liberty Times.

Fengshan Tropical Horticultural Experiment Branch researcher Hsu Miaomiao (許淼淼) said the modified vegetable has strong shoots that protect it from typhoon damage and can be grown year-round. Historically, farmers in the south of Taiwan have found it difficult to grow green onions in summer, but “Fengshan Branch Su12” onions have so yielded promising results, as they have survived the recent heat and heavy rains.

Over 5,000 metric tons of land are used to grow green onions in Taiwan, with the largest proportion grown in Changhua County.