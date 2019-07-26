BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 94 387 74 129 .333 Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326 Devers Bos 101 406 82 131 .323 Bogaerts Bos 100 391 82 123 .315 Polanco Min 97 407 63 125 .307 Alberto Bal 84 307 27 94 .306 Merrifield KC 104 437 73 133 .304 Moncada ChW 93 361 56 108 .299 Trout LAA 96 334 79 99 .296 Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Devers, Boston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; Kepler, Minnesota, 67; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-5; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.