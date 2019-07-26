Lilly King on DQ at world swims: I did it

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Lilly King says the officials made the right call when they disqualified her for an unorthodox turn in the 200-meter breaststroke heats at the world swimming championships.

As a result, the American said Friday she will reevaluate her turns in the event going forward.

Officials ruled King didn't touch the wall with both hands at the same time in the first turn Thursday.

The U.S. lost its initial protest and was denied again by FINA's Jury of Appeals. The process took most of Thursday and the decision wasn't announced until shortly before the evening semifinals.

King says she was disqualified for the same infraction in the event at the U.S. national championships four years ago.

