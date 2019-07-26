In this July 24, 2019 photo, locals listen on a smart phone to the pre-recorded message by Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello announcing that he is res
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced he was leaving office after two weeks of raucous street protests fed by anger over government corruption and mismanagement as well as the leak of vulgar and offensive chat messages in which he and allies disparaged the island's people.
Migrants returned to Mexico by the U.S. began to be dumped by Mexican authorities in the northern city of Monterrey and left to fend for themselves. One teenage Salvadoran migrant decided to make her life farther west on the Mexican side of the U.S. border after giving birth to a baby.
Another power failure left Venezuela's capital and most of the country without electricity, causing traffic chaos and stranding thousands.
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega led the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, while Guatemalan revelers joined in the annual gay pride parade in the capital's historic center.
Cuban families headed to the beach or the countryside seeking relief from the summer heat and a reprieve from food and medicine shortages that have become a serious daily problem.
In Argentina, players for New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team performed a Haka during their championship match against the Argentine club Los Pumas.
Curated by Associated Press photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.