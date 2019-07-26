TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The leader of the German Free Democratic Party (FDP), Christian Lindner, recently made a tour of several Asian countries. On his trip he also stopped briefly in Hong Kong and met with pro-democracy lawmakers in the city.

According to media reports, those meetings infuriated some Chinese leaders in Beijing, who made Lindner feel extremely unwelcome during his stop in China, the last destination on the Asia tour. Reports say that Chinese officials treated Lindner very rudely, and several engagements were canceled at the last minute.

Lindner said that in a meeting with Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, that when the issue of the extradition bill was broached, the meeting ended abruptly, and Lam departed without shaking Linder’s hand. Such behavior was an indication of the reception Linder and the FDP delegation would receive in Beijing.

Liberty Times reports that one Chinese official spent 30 minutes berating the German politician, declaring that he was supporting social unrest in Hong Kong by meeting with opposition lawmakers. Chinese leaders dropped all pretense of diplomatic courtesy towards Linder and his delegation according to some reports.

In a meeting with Guo Yezhou (郭業洲), the Vice-Chairman of the CCP’s International Liaison Department of the Central Committee, Guo questioned Lindner with a hypothetical situation, asking how he would react if protestors stormed the government offices of the North Rhine-Westphalia state of Germany.

Without hesitation, Lindner replied that such a situation had occurred as recently as 2017, when student demonstrators rushed the state legislature after a policy proposal that would have introduced tuition fees for non-EU students attending university in the region. Lindner explained that the measure was amended since most of the public appeared to be sympathetic with the demonstrators.

On July 24, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying (華春瑩), responded to allegations that Lindner has been treated not been treated with proper courtesy. She claimed that allegations the FDP delegation had been treated rudely were “not in line with the facts.”