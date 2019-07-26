TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Officials in Fort Lauderdale, Florida announced Thursday that July 25 would be designated as "Taiwan Day," as both sides seek to boost bilateral ties.

At an event marking the occasion, Mayor Dean Trantalis noted that the sister city relationship between the Fort Lauderdale and Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City has entered its 11th year. As harbor cities, the two have a lot in common, he pointed out, and he looks forward to increased exchanges.

As the U.S. and Taiwan mark the 40th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act this year, Trantalis also stressed the values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights shared between the two countries in his address.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Miami, Taiwan is the U.S's 11th largest trade partner, and Florida alone stands as the sixth most important export market for Asia. Taiwan will continue to work with Fort Lauderdale to strengthen collaboration on economic and cultural matters as well as other areas, the office said.