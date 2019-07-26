Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|020
|010
|000—
|3
|7
|0
|Boston
|700
|531
|03x—19
|23
|0
Tanaka, Tarpley (4), Cessa (6), Romine (8) and Higashioka; Porcello, Hernandez (7), Brewer (8), Eovaldi (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon. W_Porcello 9-7. L_Tanaka 7-6. HRs_New York, Higashioka (1). Boston, Leon (4), Bogaerts 2 (23), Devers (21).
___
|Minnesota
|102
|043
|000—10
|12
|4
|Chicago
|010
|011
|000—
|3
|7
|0
Berrios, Poppen (8) and Garver; Giolito, Cordero (6), Ruiz (8), Osich (9) and McCann, Castillo. W_Berrios 9-5. L_Giolito 11-5. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 3 (25), Kepler (26), Sano (17). Chicago, Moncada (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|New York
|400
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Morejon (5), Allen (6), Baez (8) and Mejia; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Lauer 5-8.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|220
|000—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|002
|000—3
|7
|1
Mikolas, Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Musgrove, McRae (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Mikolas 7-10. L_Musgrove 7-9. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (8), Goldschmidt (22), Fowler (11).
___
|Colorado
|000
|302
|012—8
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|033
|100—7
|7
|0
Hoffman, Shaw (6), Estevez (6), Howard (7), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Scherzer, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 3-2. L_Rodney 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Murphy (10), Desmond (13). Washington, Adams (16), Rendon (22).