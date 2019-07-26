  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/26 11:25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 020 010 000— 3 7 0
Boston 700 531 03x—19 23 0

Tanaka, Tarpley (4), Cessa (6), Romine (8) and Higashioka; Porcello, Hernandez (7), Brewer (8), Eovaldi (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon. W_Porcello 9-7. L_Tanaka 7-6. HRs_New York, Higashioka (1). Boston, Leon (4), Bogaerts 2 (23), Devers (21).

___

Minnesota 102 043 000—10 12 4
Chicago 010 011 000— 3 7 0

Berrios, Poppen (8) and Garver; Giolito, Cordero (6), Ruiz (8), Osich (9) and McCann, Castillo. W_Berrios 9-5. L_Giolito 11-5. HRs_Minnesota, Cruz 3 (25), Kepler (26), Sano (17). Chicago, Moncada (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 000—0 6 1
New York 400 000 00x—4 11 0

Lauer, Perdomo (3), Morejon (5), Allen (6), Baez (8) and Mejia; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Lauer 5-8.

___

St. Louis 200 220 000—6 8 0
Pittsburgh 001 002 000—3 7 1

Mikolas, Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Musgrove, McRae (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Mikolas 7-10. L_Musgrove 7-9. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (8), Goldschmidt (22), Fowler (11).

___

Colorado 000 302 012—8 11 0
Washington 000 033 100—7 7 0

Hoffman, Shaw (6), Estevez (6), Howard (7), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Scherzer, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 3-2. L_Rodney 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Murphy (10), Desmond (13). Washington, Adams (16), Rendon (22).