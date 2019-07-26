  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/26 10:55
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 94 387 74 129 .333
Brantley Hou 97 380 57 124 .326
Devers Bos 101 406 82 131 .323
Bogaerts Bos 100 391 82 123 .315
Polanco Min 96 403 62 124 .308
Alberto Bal 84 307 27 94 .306
Merrifield KC 103 432 72 132 .306
Moncada ChW 92 357 54 107 .300
Trout LAA 96 334 79 99 .296
Springer Hou 71 281 58 83 .295
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, New York, 30; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Vogelbach, Seattle, 25; Kepler, Minnesota, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; RNunez, Baltimore, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 81; Devers, Boston, 81; Bogaerts, Boston, 80; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Encarnacion, New York, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 71; LeMahieu, New York, 71; Rosario, Minnesota, 68; 3 tied at 65.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-4; German, New York, 12-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 12-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-5; GCole, Houston, 11-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-8; Bieber, Cleveland, 10-3.