Multilingual information service for new immigrants launched in Taiwan’s Hualien

The service is available in Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Cambodian, English, and Chinese

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/26 10:30
Multilingual information service for new immigrants launched in Taiwan’s Hualien (Hualien County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Hualien County launched a multilingual information desk on Thursday (July 15) that aims to help bridge language barriers for the city’s 7,800 new immigrants.

The service will be provided in Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Cambodian, English, and Chinese, according to the Hualien County government. It is available at the New Immigrant Family Service Center at a public social welfare facility.

Senior residents of Taiwan from Southeast Asian countries will join staff members of the Social Affairs Department in offering assistance to new immigrants, both through online consultation and on-site interpretation. The scope of these services spans social welfare, healthcare, civil rights, education, and employment, among others. The one-stop center also promises referral service for matters that require coordination between government agencies.

According to Hualien Magistrate Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚), the city is committed to the care of new immigrants. The eastern Taiwan city has also allocated library resources for people of Southeast Asian origina who now call Taiwan home, including several illustrated children's books and disaster prevention booklets.
