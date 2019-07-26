  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/26 08:08
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 88 337 50 115 .341
Yelich Mil 94 352 77 118 .335
Bellinger LAD 99 357 81 118 .331
KMarte Ari 99 399 67 128 .321
Blackmon Col 86 370 75 118 .319
Rendon Was 88 331 73 104 .314
Freeman Atl 102 403 75 122 .303
Arenado Col 102 387 63 117 .302
Bryant ChC 97 361 79 108 .299
Dahl Col 93 346 61 103 .298
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; PAlonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; ESuarez, Cincinnati, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Muncy, Los Angeles, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 86; Freeman, Atlanta, 79; EEscobar, Arizona, 79; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 77; Arenado, Colorado, 76; PAlonso, New York, 75; Rendon, Washington, 73; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 2 tied at 69.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 13-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Hudson, St. Louis, 10-4; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Buehler, Los Angeles, 9-1; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-5.