Thursday's Major League Linescores

|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|New York
|400
|000
|00x—4
|11
|0
Lauer, Perdomo (3), Morejon (5), Allen (6), Baez (8) and Mejia; deGrom, Lugo (8), Ed.Diaz (9), Avilan (9) and Ramos. W_deGrom 6-7. L_Lauer 5-8.
___
|St. Louis
|200
|220
|000—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|002
|000—3
|7
|1
Mikolas, Gant (7), Miller (8), C.Martinez (9) and Wieters; Musgrove, McRae (6), Rodriguez (7), Liriano (8), Vazquez (9) and Stallings. W_Mikolas 7-10. L_Musgrove 7-9. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (8), Goldschmidt (22), Fowler (11).
___
|Colorado
|000
|302
|012—8
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|033
|100—7
|7
|0
Hoffman, Shaw (6), Estevez (6), Howard (7), Diaz (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Scherzer, Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (7), Suero (8), Rodney (9) and Suzuki. W_Diaz 3-2. L_Rodney 0-4. Sv_W.Davis (15). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (11), Hampson (2), Murphy (10), Desmond (13). Washington, Adams (16), Rendon (22).