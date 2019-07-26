4 Americans lead Senior British Open

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — A quartet of Americans — Wes Short Jr., Scott Dunlap, Scott Parel and Ken Duke — topped the Senior British Open leaderboard on Thursday, together with England's Paul Broadhurst, when first-round play was suspended due to fading light.

The leaders were a stroke ahead after a 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Weather caused about a 3-hour delay during the day with play suspended twice because of lightning.

Former Ryder Cup captains Darren Clarke and Colin Montgomerie were tied for sixth with Americans Woody Austin and Tom Gillis, and Sweden's Magnus P. Atlevi.

Short made an eagle on the par-5 11th, Broadhurst did the same on the par-4 13th, while Dunlap completed a bogey-free round. Parel will need to play a hole and Duke two on Friday to complete the first round.

