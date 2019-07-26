Boca Juniors signs Italian veteran De Rossi

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Boca Juniors has announced the signing of former Roma captain and 2006 World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi in a one-year deal.

The Argentinian club used social media Thursday to confirm the move with a video of 36-year-old Italian midfielder wearing the team's shirt.

De Rossi had a medical at a private clinic in Buenos Aires and visited the club's historic La Bombonera stadium.

The Italian played at Roma from 2001 to May of this year.

De Rossi was one of the scorers in the World Cup final penalty shootout against France that gave Italy its fourth World Cup title. He has also won two Italian Cups with Roma in 2007 and 2008.

De Rossi's official presentation as a Boca player will be on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports