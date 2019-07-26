WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House has approved legislation aimed at protecting thousands of Venezuelans currently living in the United States from deportation by granting them Temporary Protected Status.

The measure was adopted on a 272-158 vote Thursday after a debate that required a simple majority for passage. The same bill failed earlier this week when 154 Republicans voted against it under a procedure for quick passage that required approval from two-thirds of the 435 House members.

Similar legislation has not move forward in the Senate since it was introduced in February.

Temporary Protected Status is usually granted by the Department of Homeland Security to people from countries ravaged by natural disasters or war and lets them remain in the U.S. until the situation improves back home.