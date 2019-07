RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Authorities at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport say eight armed men have raided a terminal and escaped with some 750 kilos (750,000 grams) of precious metals.

The airport operator said Thursday that the thieves bypassed security systems by using two cars that looked like police patrol vehicles. The haul included gold destined for Zurich and New York.

The operator said there were no shootings or injuries during the assault and flights continue to operate normally.