SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. governors are starting to think about what to do if an appeals court upholds a lower court ruling overturning President Obama's signature health care law.

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said this week in Salt Lake City at the National Governors Association's summer meeting that the elimination of the law would devastate families that depend on health care offered through the program.

Nevada is among a coalition of 20 Democratic-leaning states led by California that appealed the lower court ruling and is urging the appeals court to keep the law in place.

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says states need Congress to be ready to quickly pass a new health care plan if the court overturns Obama's law, since that would cut off federal funding for Medicaid expansion.