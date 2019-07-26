KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers and rescue crews are searching for a 15-year-old Montreal boy who disappeared while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Killington.

Police say friends of Shamuel Rabinowitz reported him missing about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

He had been hiking with a large group of friends near the Cooper Lodge in Killington. His last reported contact with his friends was at about 7:30 p.m.

Search crews, including New England K-9 Search and Rescue and the Vermont National Guard, have been working along hiking trails and corridors near Rabinowitz's last contact with his friends.