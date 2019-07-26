UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A project that tracks political violence says 2018 was one of the most violent years on record for Congo and data show that six months into the new presidency of Felix Tshisekedi, "overall political violence is rising at even higher rates than last year."

According to a fact sheet released Thursday by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, there have been nearly 790 "organized political violence events" in over 420 locations since Tshisekedi's Jan. 24 inauguration.

It said nearly 1,900 conflict-related fatalities were reported in connection with these events, including over 760 targeting civilians.

By comparison, the project said that during the same period in 2018, under Tshisekedi's predecessor Joseph Kabila, it recorded almost 630 political violence events in nearly 260 locations, with approximately 500 reported fatalities.