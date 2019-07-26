LOS ANGELES (AP) — Model Janice Dickinson calls settling a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby a "victory" that brings a "measure of justice" but says nothing can erase her assault by the now-imprisoned comedian.

Dickinson spoke to reporters Thursday at the office of her attorney Lisa Bloom, who said the case was settled for an "epic" amount. She says the terms of the deal keep the exact figure confidential.

Cosby insurer American International Group Inc. settled the case without his approval, as it has with at least eight other women who filed similar lawsuits.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt says the comedian denies the assault and defamation allegations and has been robbed of a chance to prove it in court.

Dickinson alleges that he drugged and raped her in 1982.

Cosby was convicted and sent to prison for a 2004 sexual assault.