EMBOSCADA, Paraguay (AP) — Hundreds of Catholic parishioners in Paraguay donned bird-like costumes and paraded down the streets this week to honor a 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers.

The celebration in the municipality of Emboscada paysaid tribute to St. Francis Solano, who was born in Spain in 1549 and died in Peru in 1610. He was canonized in 1726.

Parish priest Modesto Martínez says there's no scholarly explanation for the procession, but birds were believed to have sung to St. Francis Solano as he lay on his deathbed.

He says that may have given parishioners the belief that St. Francis Solano is a protector of birds."