Filipino accused of filming sex abuse of children arrested

By  Associated Press
2019/07/25 23:47
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials have announced the capture of a Filipino man accused of filming children being sexually abused by an adult then selling videos of the attacks online in a crime that made him one of Europe's most-wanted child offenders.

Officials said in a news conference that Nelson Torayno was arrested in April in central Cebu city with thousands of images and videos of children being sexually abused by an adult. The arrest was only disclosed Thursday to allow further investigations and officials said eight children have been rescued and returned to their families.

A joint statement says Australian police, the U.K. National Crime Agency and a nongovernment group, the International Justice Mission, backed efforts to track down and arrest the 32-year-old Torayno, who is now facing charges.