TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Houpu Elementary School (後埔國小) from Banqiao District, New Taipei City, partnered with Kaohsiung City’s Laonong Elementary School (荖濃國小) for the Ministry of Education's “Urban-Rural Collaborative Learning Program,” to expand horizons and make a positive difference through student exchanges.

The city school Houpu introduced its urban ways of learning to Laonong, such as providing mobile phone introductions to plants, natural science, reading, and tabletop games. Teachers of the two schools also used their video conferencing equipment to enable students of Laonong to take part in their learning projects.

The Laonong tribe in Kaohsiung’s Liouguei District is an old Taivoan tribe, and most of the residents are Taivoan. In recent years, the tribe has gradually revived its traditional night rituals.

As part of its initiative to pass on cultural heritage to the next generation, Laonong’s principal invited the Taivoan Dance Company from Xiaolin Village to teach schoolchildren how to sing old native songs.

The collaborative learning programs of the two schools produced great results and benefited students in the process.

(K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education video)

(K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education photos)